$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.68. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

XRAY opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.65, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

