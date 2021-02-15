-$0.38 EPS Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the highest is $0.05. PVH posted earnings per share of $1.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $7.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PVH has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.33.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of PVH by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.