$0.23 EPS Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.34. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

LINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

LINC opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $163.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

