$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. Inovalon reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INOV. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $138,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,996 shares of company stock worth $2,941,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 59.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $741,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 8.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

