-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $185.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 51,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,179,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,235.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $145,627.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 517,845 shares of company stock worth $1,306,873 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

