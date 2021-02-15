-$0.04 EPS Expected for BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BIOLASE by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.29. 461,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,383,477. The stock has a market cap of $120.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.98. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

