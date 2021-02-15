$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. Safe Bulkers posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Several analysts have recently commented on SB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.78.

Shares of SB stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.82. 38,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

