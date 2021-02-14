Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Down 46.9% in January

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the January 14th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZURVY shares. Citigroup lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.