Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 595 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 691,519 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $33,313,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $30,047,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,974.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 463,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Syneos Health by 1,849.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 396,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $197,826,608.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,133.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,316,253 shares of company stock worth $204,390,535. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $80.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $81.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYNH. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

