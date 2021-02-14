Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 466 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $218,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFR opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $100.87.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In related news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

