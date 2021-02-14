Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 459 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Saia were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 315,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,261,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Saia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 189,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Saia by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $205.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $207.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.55 and its 200-day moving average is $158.12.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

