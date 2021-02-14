Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,317 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in IDACORP by 371.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in IDACORP by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $89.44. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $113.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.