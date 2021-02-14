Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $559,000 Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,351,000 after acquiring an additional 751,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after buying an additional 295,904 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 747,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after buying an additional 154,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 687,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after buying an additional 204,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

FLS opened at $39.81 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

