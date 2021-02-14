Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,616,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,384,000 after buying an additional 189,951 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 79.5% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 798,810 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,250,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,224,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 130,692 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

SNV stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $42.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

