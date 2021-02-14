Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 578 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,809 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NEP stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -162.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

