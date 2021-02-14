Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 576 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Semtech were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Semtech by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Semtech by 4.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 628,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 7.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 614,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after acquiring an additional 44,856 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Semtech by 34.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 75,505 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 102,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $698,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,417,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $325,399.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,211 shares in the company, valued at $646,796.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,424 shares of company stock worth $10,928,178. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 111.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

