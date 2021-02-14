Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Hits Market Capitalization of $83,220.30

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. Zuflo Coin has a total market cap of $83,220.30 and $21,965.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zuflo Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00276854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00090303 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00088231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00088352 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.55 or 0.97926561 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00062907 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Token Profile

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.