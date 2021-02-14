Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 143.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.23.

Shares of ZTS opened at $166.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

