Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zillow Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $202.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $208.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

