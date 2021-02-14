Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on Z. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group stock opened at $197.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.38. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $202.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $11,733,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,704,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,537,549.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $101,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 526,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,742,139 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $497,904,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,139.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,573,000 after buying an additional 839,776 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 375,094 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

