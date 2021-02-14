Zacks Investment Research Upgrades James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) to “Buy”

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

