Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMRX. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.06.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,113,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

