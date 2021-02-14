Zacks Investment Research Lowers Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DESP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Despegar.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

DESP stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 46.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 128,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

