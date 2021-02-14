Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SEDG. Oppenheimer lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $258.84.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $330.89 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 96.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.