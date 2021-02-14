Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($4.69) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phio Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.31.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.
