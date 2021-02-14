Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($4.69) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 376.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,123 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 1.75% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.31.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

