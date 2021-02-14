Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Shares of MRNS opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 359.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 946.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

