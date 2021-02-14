Zacks: Brokerages Expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). INmune Bio posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover INmune Bio.

Several brokerages recently commented on INMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. INmune Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.83 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. INmune Bio has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $29.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

