Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Hilltop posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

