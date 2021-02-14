Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.54. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,250%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ETH stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $24.04. 353,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.27 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

