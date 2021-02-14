Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to post sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. Camping World posted sales of $964.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWH shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

CWH traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 692,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $14,053,971.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,364,850 shares of company stock valued at $52,200,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

