Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to announce sales of $71.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.90 million and the lowest is $70.17 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $76.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $294.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.93 million to $296.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $311.00 million, with estimates ranging from $304.42 million to $314.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 728,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,954,000 after buying an additional 942,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,170,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

