Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.94). Tricida reported earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($5.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tricida has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,837 shares in the company, valued at $412,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 21,489 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $160,952.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,434.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,179 shares of company stock worth $749,142 over the last ninety days. 70.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Tricida by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tricida by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tricida by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tricida by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. 1,525,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,560. The company has a market cap of $340.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

