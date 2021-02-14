Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post sales of $60.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.50 million and the lowest is $49.58 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $143.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $266.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.53 million to $273.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $384.60 million, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $396.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLYA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,588.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,867 shares of company stock valued at $211,298. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,971,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 230,082 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLYA traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. 1,783,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,431. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $901.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

