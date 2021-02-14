Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.89. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $89.15. 141,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,101. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 388,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

