Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. FS KKR Capital reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 421,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 177,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 63,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $18.89 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

