Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.00 Million

Equities analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to post $80.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. AnaptysBio reported sales of $3.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,566.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $95.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $39.39 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $69.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANAB. Truist upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

ANAB traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.23. 602,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

