Zacks: Analysts Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $272.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Shares of EL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $291.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,015,146 shares of company stock valued at $491,827,782 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after buying an additional 555,203 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after buying an additional 403,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after buying an additional 329,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

