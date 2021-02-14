Zacks: Analysts Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.68 Million

Brokerages predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will announce $154.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.88 million. ProPetro posted sales of $434.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $788.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $772.42 million to $808.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $848.19 million, with estimates ranging from $716.46 million to $999.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,208 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.60 million, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 3.48.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

