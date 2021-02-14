Zacks: Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will post sales of $150.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.10 million. Photronics reported sales of $159.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $650.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $651.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PLAB traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 366,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,458. Photronics has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $848.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $36,087.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,531.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,915 shares of company stock worth $911,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,256,000 after acquiring an additional 333,535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 44.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 494,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 151,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Photronics by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Photronics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 534,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 166,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,483,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after buying an additional 43,227 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

