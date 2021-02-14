Zacks: Analysts Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Announce $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to announce earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. ePlus posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,643. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $95.24 on Thursday. ePlus has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $96.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average is $80.77. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

