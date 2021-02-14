Zacks: Analysts Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.16. El Pollo Loco reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo Loco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. 155,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after acquiring an additional 363,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 96,581 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 294,928 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 566,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 93,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

