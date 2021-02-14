Zacks: Analysts Expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. DZS posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of DZS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $141,302,210. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DZS by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DZSI opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $378.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DZS has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

