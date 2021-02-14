Zacks: Analysts Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Conifer reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of CNFR opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

