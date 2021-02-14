Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. W. R. Grace & Co. reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRA has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRA opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

