Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.54. TowneBank posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.01 million.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,399,000 after acquiring an additional 222,188 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,804,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TOWN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.95. 111,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,722. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.17.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

