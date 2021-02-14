Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.11. The Manitowoc posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. David Loasby purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in The Manitowoc by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 221,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,572. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $517.35 million, a P/E ratio of -44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

