Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.59 Million

Analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to post $14.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.98 million and the highest is $15.60 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $11.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $56.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.96 million to $60.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $57.42 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $59.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPRN. TheStreet raised The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.68. 8,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,004. The company has a market capitalization of $173.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

