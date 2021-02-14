Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Teekay LNG Partners also reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Teekay LNG Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE TGP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 193,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

