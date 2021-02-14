Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EHC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.36. 342,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,103. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $88.42.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.