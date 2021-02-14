Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.26. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 514.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In related news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $148,680.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670 over the last ninety days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.9% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 39,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $857.63 million, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.