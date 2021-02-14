Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.26. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 514.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In related news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $148,680.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670 over the last ninety days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.9% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 39,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $857.63 million, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

